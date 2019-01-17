SUP surfing has come a long way in a decade. Fueled by a crop of young and talented SUP surfers, the sport has reached new levels of performance. One of those paddlers leading the charge is undoubtedly Keahi de Aboitiz. The Australian charger has long been at the forefront of both SUP surfing and foiling and is showing no signs of letting up.

His latest feat of SUP wizardry took place in Fiji at world-famous Cloudbreak. Keahi pulled deep into the legendary Fijian tubes and somehow managed to get spit out. It’s one of the best SUP barrel riding performances we’ve ever seen and believe you might agree.

Keahi on the

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

