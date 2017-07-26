Keanu Reeves talks how “Point Break” changed his life





The original “Point Break” is certainly one of the most classic (and cheesy) Hollywood films that revolves around surfing. It’s one of those that, as a surfer, you hate to love but will sit and watch it anytime it’s on.

For an actor like Keanu Reeves who has played so many different monumental roles over the years, it’s odd to think that his starring role in this cult classic had a major impact on him. But that’s exactly the opposite, as he recently told during an interview about Kathryn Bigelow’s work.

It is true that “Point Break” can be viewed as the breakout hit for Reeves. This interview, which is only a snippet of the conversation Reeves has, begins with Reeves talking about the use of the pogo cam in filming “Point Break”, which gave the viewer a more realistic perspective of the action scenes.

He also talks about his co-star Patrick Swayze being “really cool” and a pleasure to work with. And how he was a real-life Bodhi, actually jumping out of airplanes in his personal life while he was making the movie.

Obviously “Point Break” is one of the movies fans most tell Reeves they loved. As he says, “All the time I run into people and they say ‘I started jumping out of planes because of “Point Break”. I started surfing because of “Point Break”.’ It really changed people’s lives, just like it did mine.”

