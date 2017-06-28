Kayak fishing is all good fun until it’s not. Any body of water can turn dangerous in an instant. The crew at Kayak Fish has been working in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard to bring you a couple of fresh episodes in an ongoing series of safe-paddling reminders. Yes, we got a little weird with them. But it’s because we need to hook your attention to make a few points. All kidding aside, too many anglers are drowning — and those deaths could be avoided by, one, simply wearing a life jacket, and, two, dressing for immersion. So take a minute to enjoy, then take a minute to think and then make the right choice the next time you hit the water. One simple choice can make all the difference.



The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

