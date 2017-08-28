Kelly Slater Talks About Dane Reynolds, Bill Murray and More on Podcast

When Kelly Slater talks, people listen. And when Kelly Slater talks for nearly an hour and a half, you should listen to every minute of it.

Slater appeared on Firewire Surfboards’ podcast “The Wire” last Friday and it really is a treat of an episode. Here it is in its entirety.

Slater, who only in recent years has begun being much more candid with the public, talks about everything under the sun on the podcast with host Chris Grow. From nutrition to strange fetishes to stories about people being cryogenically frozen, Slater offers a wealth of information.

Grow also probes Slater about Outerknown and his reasons for wanting to start the transparent clothing company, as well as fellow pro surfer Dane Reynolds and Slater’s time at Quiksilver.

All in all, it’s immensely interesting to hear Slater talk for this long on so many different subjects. It’s definitely well worth a listen on your commute home.

