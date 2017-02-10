Kelly Slater talks legacy, longevity and surfing nude on The Dan Patrick Show





After bowing out a little earlier than anticipated at this year’s Volcom Pipe Pro, Kelly Slater headed to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Slater typically does the Monterey, California golf tournament each year, as he is an avid golfer.

Slater is paired with pro golfer James Hahn this year and the duo put out a 72 yesterday after a rough start. Slater sat down with sportscaster Dan Patrick after his round for a 20-minute interview that touched on lots of topics.

They discussed big waves, “It’s about being calm and not letting the fear take over,” how he puts “pro surfer” on his tax returns and it feeling weird, his parallels with Tony Hawk, surfing naked and longevity.

Patrick pushes Slater for some explanation about him being the Michael Jordan of surfing, considering Slater is the most decorated surfer ever. But Slater won’t put himself in that conversation, saying that his mom hammered into him when he was young that you don’t talk about yourself like that.

Sure he can be humble, but we all know that Slater is one of the greatest athletes of our time — which Patrick flat out states himself. The 20-minute interview is definitely a good listen, as getting to hear Slater talk at length is always a treat.

Hopefully Slater can pick up the play on the course today and this weekend, as the greatest surfer to ever live will turn 45 tomorrow.

