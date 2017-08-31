Kelly Slater Unveils New Lefthand Wave at His Wave Pool

Kelly Slater has finally unveiled his newest creation: a left-hand-breaking wave at his wave pool. He announced it today on Instagram via an incredible-looking video.

We've made some improvements… @gerrylopezsurfboards #thanksgerry @wsl A post shared by Kelly Slater Wave Co. (@kswaveco) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

And surprise, surprise, Slater let legendary goofyfooter Gerry Lopez have the first lefts at the Surf Ranch.

As Lopez says in the video, “Kelly has created the quintessential perfect wave. To be able to get that over and over again, it’s really going to push the envelope of surfing like it’s never been pushed before.”

Lopez gets some dreamy looking lefts, and we’re excited to find out how this will all work with the already well-established right that the Kelly Slater Wave Company has built. With an application for events still processing, Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch could be hosting contests at both a right and a left in the very near future.

After surfing it for a bit, Lopez chats with Slater and has only giddiness to describe what it was like: “That’s the future, bro.”

