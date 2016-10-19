Ken Block will drift up Pikes Peak in the next generation of his Gymkhana series

Ken Block gave us a hint of why he added twin turbos to his infamous Hoonicorn by roasting marshmallows over the turbos last week.

And today he gave us the reason for adding turbos to the Hoonicorn: he’s going to drift up Pikes Peak in Colorado.

Dubbing it Climbkhana in this tantalizing trailer, Block will take the 1,400 horsepower and drift his way up the 14,000-feet in what will be the next generation of his legendary Gymkhana series.

While climbing up the windy switchbacks of Pikes Peak is nothing new (there is the Pikes Peak Hill Climb), it will be a new venture for Block and we’re certain he’ll put his mark on it with all the bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from his videos.

Essentially a Gymkhana 10, we’re going to have to wait for this one to drop in Summer 2017. No exact date yet, but definitely mark it on your calendars that Block will be evolving his astronomical drift series this coming summer.

