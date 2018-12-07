



It’s giveaway time and we’ve got a solid prize for the latest installment in Kayak Fish‘s First Friday Giveaway Series: a brand new Universal X Water Craft Carrier on offer from LOCKRACK. This innovative rack system accessory consists of four arms and their four bases that will hold a single kayak (or two SUP boards), sliding on any factory bar or rectangular or round cross-bars (with the use of included adapters). Then with the turn of an included key, lock your yak securely in place (see how it works HERE). No need for straps! Though this December FF Giveaway still includes a pair of 12-foot KF cam straps plus a Winter 2014 classic edition from the Kayak Fish archives to sweeten the deal.

The Dec. 2018 FF Giveaway is now open for entries to win over the course of the next week.

TWO WAYS to enter:

– On Instagram: 1) Follow both @kayakfishmag and @lockack; tag three friends who could put the LOCKRACK to use.

Giveaway ends Thursday Dec. 13 at midnight. Winner announced Friday Dec. 14. Full rules HERE.

— More on securing your fishing kayak with LOCKRACK HERE. [INFO + BUY NOW]

