Groms | Summer SUP Camps for Kids





Summer SUP Camps for Kids

Give your kids even more of a reason to look forward to summer break this year by enrolling them in a SUP camp near you. Not only will they hone their skills as standup paddlers, but they’ll also become safer on the water. There are many certified programs that not only focus on SUP but also environmental awareness, water safety and fun. This will leave your child with lasting memories, new friends and a passion for paddling that may just last a lifetime. —Shari Coble



PaddleStroke SUP’s CampSUP for Kids

CampSUP for Kids focuses on a variety of SUP-related topics throughout the week including proper technique, water safety, gear transportation, and the history of the sport. Starting with beginner basics, camp-goers will learn more advanced skills each day to improve and increase both their paddling foundation and environment awareness.

Ages: 11 to 17

Length: Five days (full-day: 9AM to 3PM)

Location: Angler’s Lot, Potomac, Maryland

Certification: River SUP-Certified by American Canoe Association

Fee: $349 (Single-day “Mini Sesh” offered for $95)

Enroll here.



Summertime Surf’s Kids SUP Camp

Running Tuesdays to Thursdays throughout the summer, Summertime Surf’s Kids SUP Camp allows kids the opportunity to learn to SUP in calm waters, while also learning about safety and focusing on fun. With a variety of boards available for use, young paddlers have the chance to try out different gear options each day in a safe and friendly environment.

Ages: 8 to 16

Length: Three days, 9AM to 12PM; 1PM to 4PM

Location: Belmar, New Jersey

Certifications: World Paddle Association, Lifeguard CPR, First Aid

Fee: $225 (Single-day offered for $100)

Register now.



Rocktown Adventures’ Youth Paddlesports Camp

Kids will leave camp feeling satisfied and exhausted from all of the fun activities run by the Rocktown Adventures, which include lessons and games both on and off the water. Each day a new lesson is taught on land, before kids head to the water to apply their new knowledge. While the first day is focused on kayaking, the second day puts the spotlight on SUP. Over the course of the camp, kids will also learn about the gear associated with both sports, as well as safety.

Ages: 6 to 17

Length: Five days, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Aurora and Rockford, Illinois

Certifications: American Canoe Association

Fee: $80

Sign up here.



Black Dog Paddle’s Summer SUP Program

Kids will explore the Upper James River by SUP while also learning the basics of standup paddling, water safety, eco-awareness, gear and more. Each day offers a different adventure in the form of games, races, contests, and other fun activities. A variety of boards allows campers to try different shapes and sizes, while gaining confidence on the water and developing proper paddling and water skills in a safe yet scenic setting. The final day of camp, there is an optional whitewater trip for paddlers of advanced skill levels, dependent upon approval of camp directors.

Ages: 12 to 17

Length: Three to four days (fourth day optional) , 8:30AM to 3PM

Location: Robious Landing Park, Richmond, Virginia

Certifications: American Canoe Association, CPR, First Aid, +

Fee: $269

Register here.

Hooked on SUP Kids’ Camp

Florida’s Hooked on SUP Kids Camp will leave your kids wanting to spend more time in the great outdoors and away from their phones. The fun and interactive learning is plentiful at this camp with SUP and kayak instruction, catch-and-release fishing, shark tooth and fossil hunting, pool cookouts, and playtime on the beach. Kids will be mentally-stimulated, happy, and spent after days of paddling and adventure.

Ages: 7 to 12

Length: Five days, 8:30 AM to 2PM

Location: Cape Haze Marina, Englewood, Florida

Certifications: World Paddle Association, PaddleFit, Lifesaving, CPR and AED

Fee: $195

More information here.



Flow Standup Paddle’s Kids Paddleboard Camp

From SUP basics to race training, groms will be experienced paddlers by day five of Flow’s Kids Paddleboard Camp. Offering an in-depth look at a variety of SUP techniques and individual assessments, your paddler will receive training and education in a fun setting with other kids. Paddlers will also participate in water games, races, and challenges that leave the kids with skills, strength, and a memorable experience.

Ages: 7 to 17

Length:Five days, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Sacramento, California

Certifications: World Paddle Association, PaddleFit, Lifesaving, CPR, and First Aid

Fee: $250

Enroll now.

Kayak Academy’s SUP and Kayak Camp

Two paddlesports, exploration, and a boatload of experience is what groms can expect at Kayak Academy’s summer camp at Sammamish State Park’s Tibbits Beach or Luther Burbank Park on Mercer Island. Kids will work on building up their physical strength, coordination and balance, while also improving their awareness and team-building skills through standup paddling, kayak treasure hunts and sponge tag. Upon completion of the camp, each student will be awarded with a British Canoe Union’s Paddlesport Performance Awards START Certificate.

Ages: 8 to 14

Length: Four days, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sammamish State Park and Mercer Island, Washington

Certifications: British Canoe Union North America and American Canoe Association

Fee: $410

Enroll now.

