Zac Efron’s new series Killing Zac Efron wasn’t meant to be taken literally. While working on the adventure survival series ahead of Christmas, Efron reportedly contracted a potentially deadly illness while filming in Papua New Guinea.

The actor came down with “a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” while working on the show and was later flown to Australia, where he was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital “in a stable condition,” according to The Sunday Telegraph. Efron later took to social media to tell fans that he “bounced back” and was doing well while resting at home.

Here’s Efron’s post:

In the new Quibi series, cameras will follow Efron as he goes “off the grid” for the three weeks with only basic gear and a guide partner. The series will continue to follow Efron around as he “travels through remote locations in search of adventure.”

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” said Efron in a release when the series was announced. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

The Quibi streaming service will be launching on April 6, 2020 and is focused on short-form content with creators like Efron, Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, Chrissy Teigen, Anna Kendrick, and Idris Elba.

