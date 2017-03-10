Who knew Marcus Kleveland was also a badass skier?





Marcus Kleveland is undoubtedly one of the best snowboarders in the world.

Kleveland took gold in the Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Final and silver in the Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final at X Games Aspen 2017. And at only 17 years old, he’s just getting started.

But, as shown in a video uploaded Thursday by Red Bull, it turns out his talents go beyond the world of snowboarding: He’s also an incredibly skilled skier:

The video shows Kleveland and Oystein Braaten, the Aspen 2017 Men’s Ski Slopestyle gold medalist — and fellow Norwegian — switching their snowboards and skis with each other at the Hafjell park a few days before X Games Aspen 2017 kicked off.

As you can see, Kleveland looked more than comfortable on two skis.

“If you’d spent as much time skiing as you did snowboarding you would have been the world’s best skier as well. You would have mastered the double cork if you had just set aside a few days to practice,” Braaten told his friend.

It’s unlikely we’ll ever see Kleveland compete on skis, so until then, we’ll just have to eagerly wait on new edits of him showing off skiing prowess.

