Kwik Tek Is Now Airhead Sports Group

Denver, CO: Aaron Kramer, President & CEO, announced this week that Kwik Tek officially changed its name to Airhead Sports Group.

Kramer explains that the new name better reflects the evolving focus of the company, adding, “AIRHEAD Sports Group is more descriptive of our immediate and long term plans. We are poised for acquisitions in the active sports and outdoor space to broaden our reach from our solid water sports and snow sports foundation.”

Airhead Sports Group’s brands are Airhead, Sportsstuff, Yukon, Yukon Charlie’s, Dry Pak, Airhead SUP, Hull Hugr, Jet Logic and ATV Logic. Minutes from the Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado, Kwik Tek has manufactured fine watersports products & accessories for over 26 years. This proven history of building quality products that last has strengthened our brands’ identities and grown Airhead Sports Group to be the leading manufacturer of inflatable tow tubes, floats, snow shoes, snow sleds & accessories.

Customers and employees are optimistic about the name change. “I am excited about the updated company name because the consumers that have helped us grow over the years refer to us as Airhead. With our growing diversification in products and additional brands, Airhead Sports Group make sense”, Greg Lomen, VP of Sales.