Lady angler realizes dream by catching ‘grander’





Stephanie Choate, an experienced angler who grew up fishing for sailfish in Guatemala at her father’s fishing lodge, only dreamed of catching a 1,000-pound billfish, known in the fishing community as a grander.

Truth is, Choate, 27, realized that she might never get the chance in her lifetime.

“The possibility that we may one day simply see a fish that size is titillating,” she told GrindTV Outdoor via email.

So imagine her surprise and delight a few weeks ago when she went fishing in waters off Mozambique and, aiming to catch her first black marlin, found herself living her dream.

Not only did she catch her first black marlin, Choate landed her first grander, a 1,018-pound fish that weighed 893 pounds more than her and stretched out to nearly twice her height of 5-foot-8.

“In a million years I never thought it would happen like this, but the best part about fishing is great things will inevitably happen when you least expect them,” said Choate, who was fishing with friend Andy Moyes aboard Kevin Hodgson’s boat “Big Bob,” skippered by Jason Holtz.

The only reason the anglers knew it was a grander was because the fish died during the battle, allowing them to weigh the fish at the mother ship, a 73-foot catamaran called QuoVadis.

The anglers had intended to release the fish, as they usually do. But after Choate had fought the black marlin for 45 minutes, the fish became dead weight after one last major run, indicating it had expired.

“There was now zero action other than my groaning at the sheer dead weight of this fish,” Choate said.

It took another 45 minutes to get the black marlin to the boat, helped by the skipper moving the boat forward about 10 times to create slack in the line, making it easier for Choate to reel.

“I do always love saying thank you and releasing any billfish to be caught again, but I had no say in that anymore,” she said. “This one was now all ours, and we needed to get it in the boat.”

That proved challenging, too. It took 25 minutes to get the black marlin into the boat with Choate holding open the small tuna door while pushing down its pectoral fins as the four anglers pulled it in.

Once in the boat, the anglers got a good look at the beast, whose bill went into the galley with the tail touching the back end of the boat.

“This fish may surprise us boys,” said skipper Holtz, who had caught eight granders previously.

At the mother ship, the fish was loaded into a sling attached to an IGFA scale for weighing and it did surprise.

“Immediately Jason turned to me in excitement and threw me overboard. I came up staring at the marlin above me in utter disbelief that it happened,” she said. “I caught my grander. We caught a grander.”

Which called for a champagne celebration.

As for the fish, the locals were more than happy to cut it up and share the meat with their families.

h/t to Pelagic

