30 Lakes in 30 Days | Lady Bird Lake | Texas

In the heart of Austin Texas lays the easternmost reservoir on the Colorado River, Lady Bird Lake. It’s a popular paddling lake with a spectacular skyscraper background named after First Lady, Claudia Alta Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson. Originally the reservoir was envisioned as a small recreational venue for the city, but as Austin grows more popular, so does Lady Bird.

The most appealing part of Lady Bird Lake is its surrounding shrubbery—it’s an oasis amid the industry of Austin. Hiking and biking trails allow an escape from the Austin urban life and into the wild life. The lake welcomes all types of fishing and water recreation, including, of course, SUP. Austin is also the home of one of America’s largest SUP manufactures, SUP ATX. Gear rental shops bombard the reservoir, Rowing Dock has the best access to the water and offers rentals, camps and lessons for everything water related. While most time will be spent on the water, on land there are lots of nearby tourist and informational centers such as the Mexican American Cultural Center.

