Laird Hamilton and Wife Bare It All For ESPN

Laird Hamilton and Wife Gabrielle Reece Bare it All for ESPN

SUP legend Laird Hamilton and pro volleyball athlete wife Gabrielle Reece are among the fittest couples in fitness. And now, for ESPN’s 2015 Body Issue, together they’re getting naked. Bear witness as the couple joins the ranks of fellow ocean athletes, world champion surfers Kelly Slater and Coco Ho, on the international stage, in the nude, this time on a paddleboard.

“The best part about this whole thing, is that I convinced my husband to do this, so there’s probably going to be a lot of conversation at dinner this evening,” said Reece.

No doubt, the conversation will hardly stop there.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

