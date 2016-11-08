Laird Hamilton Goes SUP Foil Surfing

It’s no secret that Laird Hamilton was among the first watermen to put SUP on the modern map of watersports. The man’s role in introducing foilboarding to the community is also well documented. So we knew it would only be a matter of time before we saw him getting after the industry’s latest passion—SUP foilboarding—a combination of the two innovations. Here we see him getting after it, and as you may have expected he’s a natural, naturally.

Kai Lenny goes for the

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!