Largest crocodile in captivity shown in photos





The largest crocodile in the world in captivity stretches 18 feet long, weighs 2,200 pounds, is an estimated 111 years old, goes by the name of Cassius (as in Cassius Clay), and would probably eat its owner if given the chance.

George Craig, 84, is the owner who has been feeding Cassius for 27 years at his Australian sanctuary on Green Island in the Great Barrier Reef. But the former crocodile hunter, referred to as the real-life Crocodile Dundee, knows it would bite the hand that feeds it.

“George likes to feed Cassius personally and after [nearly] 30 years of being his caretaker, he does have a soft spot for Cassius,” Billy Craig, George’s grandson, told Caters News Agency. “Cassius is aware of who George is, but there are no illusions that he would eat him if he had the chance, without a doubt.”

Billy Craig, who just released several photos documenting his grandfather’s time with Cassius, helps run the family operated Marineland Melanesia, a tourist destination with a sanctuary for some 50 crocodiles.

In 1987, a year after “Crocodile Dundee” hit theaters, George Craig saved Cassius from being hunted down and killed by locals in Northern Territory, Australia, where the saltwater crocodile was terrorizing the population. The huge crocodile, missing his front left leg and tip of his tail due to vicious fights, was attacking boats and people feared for their lives.

So George Craig set out to capture the problem animal, something he did for 17 years as a crocodile hunter in Papua New Guinea.

“Cassius was a problem crocodile with a very aggressive nature,” Billy Craig told Caters. “He was becoming notorious and he would have almost certainly been killed if he hadn’t been removed and taken to a safe place by my grandfather.

“He captured him in the old-fashioned way—with ropes and a brave spirit.”

Cassius was loaded onto a truck and transported 1,850 miles to Cairns, and then was boated to Green Island where he was named after Cassius Clay the boxer because of all his battle scars.

According to the Guinness World Records, Cassius is the largest crocodile that has ever been caught alive in Australia.

