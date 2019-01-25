Want to learn about open-water paddling from two of the top instructors in the Pacific Northwest? Karl Kruger, the first person to finish the 766-mile Race to Alaska on a SUP and Rob Casey, owner of PNW mainstay Salmon Bay Paddle, are teaching two sessions of open water distance and expedition paddling this spring for those paddlers wanting to expand their boundaries. Dates are February 1-3 and April 26-28.

If you’re thinking about doing Seventy48 this year, this is the course for you!

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!