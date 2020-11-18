Learn to Ride This Holiday Season With Harley-Davidson™

Open roads. Wind in your hair. There’s no feeling quite like hitting the highways, back roads and everything in-between on your Harley-Davidson™.

To encourage current Harley riders to share their love of hitting the open road with friends and family, the brand is providing an opportunity to win free learn-to-ride classes to anyone who hasn’t yet experienced the thrills that come with riding a Harley-Davidson™.

In the spirit of giving the gift of the open road this holiday season, Harley-Davidson™ is asking its current riders to nominate anyone who is a non-Harley rider for a chance to participate in Harley’s free learn-to-ride promotion starting in 2021. Randomly selected winners will receive a free Harley-Davidson™ Riding Academy class in addition to a $200 Harley-Davidson™ Gift Card* to snag some essential riding gear to prepare for their course.

And the best part is, if the person you’ve nominated is accepted into the learn-to-ride program, you will win a $100 Harley-Davidson™ Gift Card* to enjoy for yourself. Talk about a win-win!

Nominating any non-riders is as easy as sharing the love you already have for your Harley-Davidson™. Just follow these steps to nominate the non-rider in your life on your preferred social media platform.

Instagram : Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then @mention the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride and use #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Post must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.

: Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then @mention the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride and use #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Post must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway. Twitter: Upload your favorite personal Harley-Davidson motorcycle image. Then tag the non-rider friend or family member in your life you want to learn to ride. Tweet must include #GiftOfRiding and #Giveaway.

But hurry, the Harley-Davidson™ Gift of the Open Road giveaway runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, 2020. For more information on the H-D Riding Academy holiday giveaway, visit Harley-Davidson’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

About the Learn-to-Ride program

For anyone interested in learning to ride in 2021, H-D™ Riding Academy can help you build your skills on two wheels in just a few days. Offered at select Harley-Davidson dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, you’ll get to know the motorcycle you’ll be riding and learn basic riding skills. On the practice range, you’ll build skills and confidence, learning everything from braking, turning and skilled maneuvers. Best of all, you will be connected to a growing community of new riders.

Give the Gift of Iconic Style

Beyond giving the gift of a chance to ride the open road on its iconic bikes, Harley-Davidson has all the season’s hottest gifts for the current and aspiring rider in your life. From the classic-cool leather jackets to fashion forward apparel including customizable flannel and plaid shirts to inspiring the next generation of riders with the LEGO® Creator Expert Harley-Davidson Fat Boy® Building Sets, Harley-Davidson is the perfect one-stop shop for everyone on your gift list.

For more information on how to dash through your holiday gifts, visit www.H-D.com or your local H-D® Authorized Dealerships. And be sure not to miss the brand’s epic Black Friday and Cyber Week deals for ideas designed to thrill anyone on your holiday gift list.

