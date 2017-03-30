Leco Salazar Ripping in Brazil

Before technicolor changed how we watched motion pictures, television screens only displayed content in simple shades of black and white. Brazilian SUP surfer Leco Salazar throws it back to those old days in his latest video. Proving that simplicity still reigns supreme, the 2012 world champ’s no frills, black and white edit delivers the goods–progressive SUP surfing from Guarujá, Brazil. What more could you ask for?

of Salazar pushing the limits of SUP surfing.

of Salazar shredding.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

