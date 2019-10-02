Leonardo DiCaprio has always been passionate about the environment. Through his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, and on his social media channels, DiCaprio has helped promote environmental causes and activism. And he continued to do that last weekend at the Global Citizen Festival, hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

DiCaprio was one of the guest speakers at the festival. He talked about reaching new sustainable goals, why climate change awareness is so important, and brought awareness to the politicians who “have failed to live up to the promises” of the Paris Agreement. DiCaprio also spoke about the activists who took part in the Global Climate Strike, organized by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg last month.

“Last Friday, young people led the world in strike,” DiCaprio said at the festival. “Millions of individuals did more than simply walk out of their schools and places of employment. They took a stand. They set an example of true leadership that our planet so desperately needs. These young people have said clearly, definitively and without fear, that the time for inaction is over. Yet, surprisingly, some have reacted to this movement with insulting tweets and negative talking points — individuals that seem to care more about profit and their own self-interests than about your own future. But we know that the climate youth movement is more important and crucial than at any time in human history… and unless you live in [an] alternate reality, there is no more time for denial.”

The Global Citizen Festival, along with its partners and members of Congress, “made commitments worth $1.6 billion” to help fight climate change and promote environmental causes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this year, the Earth Alliance, which is an initiative supported by DiCaprio and his foundation, created an emergency Amazon Forest Fund to help fight against the fires raging in that region. The foundation made an “initial commitment of $5 million” and has worked to help support various local organizations in the region to help fight the fires.