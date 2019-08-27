The fires burning in the Amazon have continued to rage and the environmental foundation, the Earth Alliance, is looking to help. The foundation, which is an initiative supported by Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation, made an announcement over the weekend that it has created an emergency Amazon Forest Fund and will be making an “initial commitment of $5 million” to fight the fires.

Wildfires Are Ravaging the Amazon—and NASA Can See the Smoke From Space

The fires in the Amazon have been burning for weeks, and the recent fires have been so severe that the smoke can be seen from space, according to satellite images from NASA. This year there have already been over 70,000 fires reported in the by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), and 9,000 are currently burning. The rate of fires for 2019 has had an 83 percent increase from last year.

Support from organizations like Earth Alliance have become even more important after the recent news that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration has rejected $20 million in funding from G7 countries: “We are thankful, but maybe those resources would be more relevant to reforest Europe,” said Onyx Lorenzoni, chief of staff to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

#EarthAlliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with $5m to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires. Learn more & donate: https://t.co/uG2WoEoKqx pic.twitter.com/IbcubQCO4v — Earth Alliance (@earthalliance) August 25, 2019

The money in the Amazon Forest Fund will be ”distributed directly to local partners and the indigenous communities protecting the Amazon,” according to the Earth Alliance website. The foundation is working to support various local organizations, including the Instituto Associação Floresta Protegida (Kayapo) and Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), to help get resources to people on the ground to combat against the fires in the Amazon.

DiCaprio posted about the fires on his social media, writing that “the largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check.” The actor also added that “100 percent” of donations to the fund will go to organizations and programs working to fight the fires in the Amazon.

Earth Alliance was started earlier this year with support from DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth to support causes that help the environment and fight climate change.