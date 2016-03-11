Leticia Bufoni’s new photo shoot is jaw-dropping

Adventure

This past year has been a whirlwind for Leticia Bufoni.

In July, she set the skateboarding world on its ear by posing in her birthday suit for ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue.

Then, in October, she became the first-ever women’s Street League Super Crown World Champion.

And she followed all of that up in January by claiming the first Female Readers’ Choice award at the TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING Awards.

Now, the three-time X Games medalist has teamed up with photographer Luiza Campos and the Brazilian website, Canal Off to pose for a series of photographs featuring the Brazilian bombshell with her skateboard, and not much else:

Just like her tattoos, sometimes things look better without color. Photo: Courtesy of Luiza Campos/Canal Off
Bufoni proves she’s just as talented in front of a camera as on a skateboard. Photo: Courtesy of Luiza Campos/Canal Off
Leticia took some time out of her hectic skateboarding schedule to pose for Canal Off. Photo: Courtesy of Luiza Campos/Canal Off

