Leticia Bufoni’s new photo shoot is jaw-dropping

This past year has been a whirlwind for Leticia Bufoni.

In July, she set the skateboarding world on its ear by posing in her birthday suit for ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue.

Then, in October, she became the first-ever women’s Street League Super Crown World Champion.

And she followed all of that up in January by claiming the first Female Readers’ Choice award at the TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING Awards.

Now, the three-time X Games medalist has teamed up with photographer Luiza Campos and the Brazilian website, Canal Off to pose for a series of photographs featuring the Brazilian bombshell with her skateboard, and not much else:

