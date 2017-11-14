Light your camp: Headlamps





Light Your Camp is a series of reviews by Alan Kesselheim about lighting solutions for paddlers.

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp and Noctilight System

Weight – 2 oz. with batteries; 3 AAA batteries or Core recharge; $59.95. Noctilight case – 1 oz., zippered case with hanging strap/hook and belt loop; $19.95; www.petzl.com

The Actik headlamp is nice on its own, with a bright beam (350 lumens), multiple settings including red light, basic strap system with reflective pattern and emergency whistle, and either AAA batteries or a rechargeable Core battery. What makes this more interesting is coupling the headlamp with the Noctilight case and lantern setup, with a hanging strap that transforms the headlamp into a more diffused-light lantern that you can set on the table or hang in the tent to read by. The zippered Noctilight case doubles as a protective storage container for the headlamp when not in use, and the light can be turned on and off without having to open it. While the Noctilight is made for Petzl headlamps, many other headlamps will fit as well.

Click the links below to read about more camp lighting solutions:

The Flashlights Versatile flashlights for multipurpose use on camping trips.

The Lanterns Diffuse lighting solutions to brighten up your campsite.

Light Your Camp: Home Page Alan Kesselheim reviews nine lighting solutions for camping adventures.

Related:

—Field Tested Four Biomass Fuel Stoves

—Field Tested: Three Person Tents

–Weather Tough Wheelies

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!