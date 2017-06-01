Lindsey Vonn helps train rescue dogs at Vail

Lindsey Vonn is a woman of many talents.

She is — among other things — the winningest female ski racer in history, a tirelessly devoted fitness fanatic and a shameless fan of the musical stylings of Vanilla Ice.

And, as seen in a video uploaded Thursday to YouTube, in between all of that, the 32-year-old Vonn apparently still finds time to dabble in training the avalanche dogs at the Vail Mountain Resort.

But, this isn’t the first time Lindsey has gone undercover at her home mountain.

Back in 2014, the Olympic gold medalist posed as an unwitting trainee at Vail’s ticket counter, telling patrons that she had “been fired from pretty much every job” to fool unsuspecting visitors.

And in 2015, Vonn utilized a bullhorn while pretending to be a mountain safety officer to jokingly bark at skiers and snowboarders to slow down at the bottom of the mountain near Lionshead Village.

But despite all of her side gigs, Vonn has made one thing clear through recent posts to her Facebook: She isn’t letting anything distract her from getting ready for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Read more about the art of training avalanche dogs

‘World of Adventure’ visits the elite school for avalanche dog training

Watch a ski patroller’s dog enjoy a slide down the mountain

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!