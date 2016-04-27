Skier Lindsey Vonn makes surprising comment about Tiger Woods





Look back at it… pic.twitter.com/E5SCZz6ex8 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) April 27, 2016

World champion ski racer and America’s sweetheart Lindsey Vonn was making her way along the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday night when TMZ posed an intriguing question:

Who’s the best celebrity skier you’ve ever skied with?

Vonn, who dated Tiger Woods for a time before breaking up about a year ago, paused to think about it before replying. Here’s the TMZ video:

“I haven’t skied with very many celebrities,” Vonn finally answered. “Tiger was a pretty good skier, though.”

But wasn’t he worried about getting hurt? Vonn was asked.

“No,” she said. “He’s pretty athletic.”

Maybe so, but we’re certain ski racing would be out of the question for Woods, whose comment while the two were dating in 2014 pretty much tells you what he thinks about alpine ski racing compared to his sport of golfing.

“I’m not going to die in my sport,” Woods said, according to NBC Sports. “You know, what they [alpine skiers] do and the surfaces they’re on, injected snow, it’s just scary how fast it is and how dangerous and how much focus you have to bring to the table.”

“You know, probably the biggest thing besides that is our sport [golf] is about playing a physical chess match that takes time and lots and lots of patience, whereas theirs is just pure aggression,” Woods continued.

And what did Vonn have to say when comparing golf with ski racing?

“When he comes to watch me ski, he’s just gonna be cold,” Vonn once said while they were still dating, according to Bleacher Report. “But he’ll be able to see because of the Jumbotrons. Plus, my sport is over in a matter of minutes. His is a marathon that lasts forever. This round last weekend was over five hours!”

Despite the breakup and apparent differences of opinions about each other’s sport, it appears that Vonn and Woods have remained cordial toward each other.

