Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey rock just body paint in SI Swimsuit Issue

Every year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is released, and something from the magazine tends to grab national headlines. And while this year much of the attention was paid to the fact that SI put a plus-size model on its cover for the first time ever, the eyes of skiing fans everywhere were drawn to another name featured in the pages of the magazine: Lindsey Vonn.

More specifically, their attention was drawn to Vonn sporting nothing but her birthday suit and some body paint.

Have a look:

A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Feb 15, 2016 at 11:55am PST

Vonn seemed more than happy with how her photos turned out, praising Sports Illustrated for featuring women of all shapes and sizes and proclaiming, “Size doesn’t matter, be confident in your own skin!”

A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Feb 16, 2016 at 8:18am PST

Thirty-one-year-old Vonn wasn’t the only athlete to swap a bikini in favor of body paint: She was joined by tennis pro Carolina Wozniacki and UFC star Ronda Rousey:

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 14, 2016 at 4:38am PST

A photo posted by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Feb 15, 2016 at 8:33am PST

For Vonn, this wasn’t her first time shooting for SI‘s Swimsuit Issue, having previously been featured in the 2010 edition. Rousey and Wozniacki also weren’t rookies: Both were in the Swimsuit Issue last year.

For more photos of the trio, head over to si.com/swimsuit/collection/2016#athletes.

