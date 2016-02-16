Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey rock just body paint in SI Swimsuit Issue

Every year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is released, and something from the magazine tends to grab national headlines. And while this year much of the attention was paid to the fact that SI put a plus-size model on its cover for the first time ever, the eyes of skiing fans everywhere were drawn to another name featured in the pages of the magazine: Lindsey Vonn.
More specifically, their attention was drawn to Vonn sporting nothing but her birthday suit and some body paint.
Have a look:
Vonn seemed more than happy with how her photos turned out, praising Sports Illustrated for featuring women of all shapes and sizes and proclaiming, “Size doesn’t matter, be confident in your own skin!”
Thirty-one-year-old Vonn wasn’t the only athlete to swap a bikini in favor of body paint: She was joined by tennis pro Carolina Wozniacki and UFC star Ronda Rousey:
For Vonn, this wasn’t her first time shooting for SI‘s Swimsuit Issue, having previously been featured in the 2010 edition. Rousey and Wozniacki also weren’t rookies: Both were in the Swimsuit Issue last year.
For more photos of the trio, head over to si.com/swimsuit/collection/2016#athletes.
