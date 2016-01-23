Lindsey Vonn’s new puppy helps her skiing

I found a puppy!!! So excited to welcome this sweetheart into my life! I got her in Italy but unfortunately she isn't a rescue since it was next to impossible to adopt a dog in most countries over here. I'm having a hard time finding a name though… What do u guys think? Lucy? Cookie? Help!! Xoxo A photo posted by Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn) on Jan 18, 2016 at 10:16am PST

Professional skier Lindsey Vonn just got another dog in Italy, and she said the pup is helping her in a myriad of ways.

She named the adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Lucy.

While originally planning to adopt a rescue dog, Vonn said it was too difficult in a foreign country, so instead, she purchased Lucy, who is not a rescue.

Vonn even credited the dog with helping her ski faster.

On Saturday, Vonn set a new record by winning her 37th World Cup in downhill skiing.

The previous course record had stood since 1980.

I love Lucy! Landed on her name. Can't get enough of this little love bug. She seems to be helping me ski fast too:) pic.twitter.com/JlMOkZDExR — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 21, 2016

The dog may have had an effect on her skiing, although Vonn admits that she got Lucy because she was getting lonely traveling on the road.

Vonn split from golfer Tiger Woods last year. Prior to that, her four-year marriage to Thomas Vonn ended.

“It’s really hard to be on the road. When I got divorced it was hard that season, but this year especially, I’m older and I’m only able to go home once this year,” Vonn told ESPN W. “I’m pretty lonely, to be honest, and it’s been nice to have my dog. That’s what I needed.”

She already has two rescue dogs, one of which landed her in the hospital last November.

More from GrindTV

Pro skier Angel Collinson rag dolls down mountain, catches self with two fingers

Blizzard slams east coast, ski resorts thrilled

Remote Baja spearfishing reached by paddleboards

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!