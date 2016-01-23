Lindsey Vonn’s new puppy helps her skiing

Professional skier Lindsey Vonn just got another dog in Italy, and she said the pup is helping her in a myriad of ways.
She named the adorable Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Lucy.
While originally planning to adopt a rescue dog, Vonn said it was too difficult in a foreign country, so instead, she purchased Lucy, who is not a rescue.
Vonn even credited the dog with helping her ski faster.
On Saturday, Vonn set a new record by winning her 37th World Cup in downhill skiing.
The previous course record had stood since 1980.
I love Lucy! Landed on her name. Can't get enough of this little love bug. She seems to be helping me ski fast too:) pic.twitter.com/JlMOkZDExR
The dog may have had an effect on her skiing, although Vonn admits that she got Lucy because she was getting lonely traveling on the road.
Vonn split from golfer Tiger Woods last year. Prior to that, her four-year marriage to Thomas Vonn ended.
“It’s really hard to be on the road. When I got divorced it was hard that season, but this year especially, I’m older and I’m only able to go home once this year,” Vonn told ESPN W. “I’m pretty lonely, to be honest, and it’s been nice to have my dog. That’s what I needed.”
She already has two rescue dogs, one of which landed her in the hospital last November.
