Lion gives itself a fright when it bites, punctures tire on tourists’ car

Sean Obeirne and his younger brother were on the way to breakfast with the family in Kruger National Park in South Africa when they came upon a pride of lions hanging out alongside the road.

“After maybe half an hour at the sighting, a young male lion approached a car at the sighting and it was much to my younger brother and my amusement,” Obeirne told Latest Sightings, recalling the story.

“We were laughing and joking that the lion would scratch the paint or in some way damage the vehicle. I had been filming the entire interaction but wasn’t prepared for what I captured thereafter.”

On its YouTube channel, Kruger Sightings posted exclusive footage of the encounter captured by a 13-year-old Obeirne, as reported by Traveller 24 of South Africa:

Clearly, curiosity scared the cat.

“It took a second to register what had happened but once we had, the intensity of laughter tripled,” Obeirne told Latest Sightings. “We laughed and laughed and only after a monumental giggling session did we realize that perhaps this situation was not so funny for occupants of the affected vehicle. We then went over to investigate and offer a helping hand.”

Obeirne’s father helped fix the flat tire…as far away from the lions as possible.

