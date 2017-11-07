Lion takes quick swipe at car window, trying to impress lioness





After repeatedly getting rebuffed by a female companion, a male lion at Kruger National Park decided on a different tactic—trying to impress her by intimidating a car full of safari tourists.

Mark Williams-Wynn came upon the lion sighting Monday at the famous park in South Africa where several cars had stopped to observe. Along with everyone else, he watched the frustrated lion and then started videotaping, sensing something was about to happen.

Williams-Wynn explained to Kruger Sightings what happened:

“I guess that he either decided to see if he could impress his lady with some bravado, or else he needed something to take his frustrations out of. At this point, I quickly started filming, as it looked as if something was about to happen. Luckily I started the camera rolling, as, quick as a flash, he had attacked the car and turned back to the female, as if to say, ‘Look how brave I am.’

“There was nothing that the occupants of the vehicle had done wrong, and luckily they had their windows up, as it could have otherwise ended in disaster.”

Spotting mating lions on the road in Kruger is fairly common, Williams-Wynn explained, adding, “A lion attacking and hitting a car–I’ve never seen such a thing, and am glad that I managed to document it.”

It was more of a quick swipe, but for the occupants in the car, surely it was a bit frightening.

A little while later, the lion did something similar to an open-top safari vehicle. Unfortunately Williams-Wynn didn’t get that encounter on video.

“Thankfully the game guide driving this vehicle had lightning reflexes,” Williams-Wynn wrote. “As soon as the lion locked eyes with him, he started the vehicle and was already moving when the lion attacked. He did almost drive into another vehicle in his haste to get his guests out of harm’s way, but a miss is as good as a mile.

“This was probably the scariest thing that I have experienced in all of my holidays in the bush. The lion was just so unpredictable.”

Read more about lions on GrindTV

Lion at Kruger National Park puts on a roaring demonstration; video

Safari guide has close encounter with African lion; video

Lioness attempts to attack tourists but leap falls way short; video

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!