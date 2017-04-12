Local Knowledge: Why snowboarder Bryan Iguchi loves Jackson, Wyoming





Every ski town across the country has its own beautiful, odd quirks and patchwork history that make it special and shape its culture.

But, without knowing what to look for when traveling to a new resort town, it can be hard to really experience the essence of what makes the area so great. So, to help guide you GrindTV reached out to a collection of icons from the snow sports world for an insider’s perspective of what makes their home mountain so wonderful.

And we started with Bryan Iguchi, the backcountry snowboarding legend who gave up the sunny skies of Southern California two decades ago to call Jackson Hole, Wyoming his home.

What was the first experience that really made you fall in love with Jackson Hole?

It was my first trip out here from high school back in 1989. The first time I really caught a glimpse of the mountain, I had taken a bus from Los Angeles, and I remember stepping out of the bus in the Jackson Hole parking lot, and seeing where the tram dropped off at the top, and all the cliffs and chutes below it.

Seeing that was almost intimidating, like, “How would I even get down that line off those cliffs?” Just everywhere you looked on the mountain there was somewhere to challenge yourself and that got me fired up. I knew it could help me grow as a rider.

When did you first move to Jackson?

I got out of high school in 1991 and spent a few years traveling. I moved to Jackson in ’95 for one season to check it out.

As it turned out, that was a huge winter and the next one was even bigger. And within the first two seasons, without even realizing it, I had found a place to call home. It just kept getting better and growing on me: The mountains, the Jackson experience, the energy of the valley; it was hard to find anywhere else.

Wyoming wildlife @blakepaul & Bryan May A post shared by Bryan Iguchi (@bryaniguchi) on Oct 14, 2013 at 1:21pm PDT

What was it about the town’s identity that made it stand out?

Well to be honest, at the time, I really just fell in love with the small town vibe and tight community feel. That, and I liked the sense of lawlessness Jackson Hole had to it.

Jackson was still the Wild West in my eyes as far as people understanding that the lessons you learn in life will be taught to you by Mother Nature. The punishment you receive from her in the mountains might be powerful and ruthless, but it’ll be fair.

I feel like that independence and exploratory attitude carries over to the people here that abide by these set rules of life. You watch these valley kids grow up into these amazing people — they’re rafting guides, they’re fishing guides, they’re ski patrollers — and you realize it’s an awesome lifestyle being outside and loving what you’re doing every day.

Do you think that the area’s rich history of mountaineering helped steer your career into big-mountain and backcountry riding?

Absolutely. When I moved to Jackson, I was a lifelong surfer and street skater, and I had this vision of what snowboarding could become, as far as following the exploration that surfing and street skating had always been about.

And at the time I moved here, there wasn’t a ton of information available on what had been ridden. You learned from the legacy of the generation before you that they had passed down by example as far as what you could do in the backcountry.

Jackson was great for that. Plus, back then, they only opened the gates to the backcountry under low avalanche conditions. That was great for a young SoCal kid to have the guidance as far as knowing when it was safe to go and understanding the dangers of getting over my head.

@blakepaul opening up the “Storm Trooper” yesterday @vanssnow @dragonalliance @jacksonhole A post shared by Bryan Iguchi (@bryaniguchi) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

Your love of the backcountry is well known, but if you’re sticking strictly to lift-accessed terrain at Jackson, what are you hitting?

Well if it’s a great powder day and everything is going, I’m hitting the fall line right below the tram. I’m riding Corbet’s Couloir to Expert Chutes all the way down to Dick’s Ditch at the bottom. It can’t be beat.

A post shared by TetonThai (@tetonthai) on Oct 4, 2014 at 4:13pm PDT

And afterwards, for apres, where are you stopping off in town?

I’m going straight to Teton Thai — that’s my brother-in-law’s restaurant in Teton Village. I’ll usually go there, stop by their house next door, hang out with his family then go into the restaurant for a beer, maybe a bowl of soup and some fried rice.

Could you ever see yourself leaving Jackson?

That’s a good question. I go through it in my mind all the time, because I do see myself returning to the ocean at some point in my life.

But as far as right now, I’m raising kids. And I want my four and seven-year-old boys to grow up in the valley. I want them to at least get through school before making any decisions, but for now, I’m happy here.

