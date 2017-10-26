Local X Pro: Standup Paddling At San Onofre

Sponsored Content

This story was produced in partnership with our friends at Ford.

Every sport has its share of iconic locations: the North Shore for surfing, Laguna Beach for mountain biking, Whistler for snowboarding, the list could go on forever. For standup paddling, San Onofre State Beach is one of those places. If you’re a paddler coming to Southern California, a visit to San O is a must.

Dave Boehne, pro standup paddler and co-owner of the iconic Infinity Surf in Dana Point, California, spends as much time there as possible. We had him meet up with new paddler Andrew Marriner, load up the Ford Transit Connect and head on down to the famed beach for a combined history and paddling lesson. The waves might have been small but the stoke was high as the boys shared uncrowded waves at one of the most famous beaches in the state.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!