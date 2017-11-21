



This story was produced in partnership with our friends at Ford.

According to SUP Magazine, the roots of standup paddling are a little fuzzy — give some credit to the ancient Polynesians, give some to Laird Hamilton, Dave Kalama, and their big wave crew — but there’s one thing everyone can agree on: It’s one of the country’s fastest growing sports because it’s accessible, easy to learn and fun.

SUP pro Dave Boehne knows this; his family surf shop, Infinity in Dana Point, California was one of the first surf shops in The Golden State to carry boards and gear for the new sport.

When local surfer Andrew Marriner decided he wanted to learn why so many of his friends were taking up SUP, he headed straight to Infinity. He knew he’d get expert advice on what boards to use and where to use them — what he didn’t expect was a guided tour of one of Southern California’s most famous SUP spots from Boehne himself.

