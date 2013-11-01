



A photo that eerily resembles the famous 1934 photograph of the Loch Ness Monster, later proven to be a hoax, has surfaced in Australia and has generated quite a bit of interest and speculation Down Under in the past week.

The photo was taken off Magnetic Island, located off the Queensland coastal city of Townsville. David “Crusty” Herron, a marriage celebrant, snapped the photo while on the beach seeking a location to conduct a wedding.

“It was bobbing up and down in the water and at first I thought ‘What’s that?'” Herron told the Australia Associated Press. “Someone yelled out, ‘It looks like a Loch Ness Monster.’ I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Speculation ranged from a floating tree, sunken dragon boat, or a poorly PhotoShopped version of the Loch Ness Monster.

Herron told Sunrise on Channel 7, Australia’s No. 1 breakfast show, “Even though we don’t know what it is, we call it a UMOOT. It’s a new type of organism. It’s an unidentified marine organism or thing.

“What we really want to know from people in Australia that have seen this picture is, can somebody please tell me what it is because it’s a mystery that’s unexplained.”

Here’s the fun interview done with Herron by Sunrise:

The folks in nearby Townsville shared some of their thoughts, though nobody is truly buying that this is the Loch Ness Monster, said to be a large unknown animal that inhabits Loch Ness in Scotland.

From the Townsville Bulletin, a daily newspaper in Townsville, which posted about “Lost Nessie”:

“The story is light hearted and harmless, and has sparked a lot of interest as we are all curious of the unknown.” “It could be the Loch Ness Monster.” “Must be an October fools’ day?” “I was actually there for a wedding (that Crusty was the celebrant for) and I have checked through the photos I took and I also have photos of it as well. … It does seem to be more submerged than [what shows in] the photo.” “Yes, makes for very interesting viewing for the public and tourists. Call it what you like, but it sure looks like a sunken dragon boat to me.” “From my experience it looks to be a Mangrove log; they typically have curled up ends (roots) and branches sticking upward. Over the years setting nets I must have pulled at least fifty logs like this from the nets or even just seen them drifting beside the banks of the creeks. Surely anyone who has spent time in our estuaries will agree.” “I remember in the 1970s they said that the Island was going to break away from Australia and become a separate province. Now we have the Loch Ness Monster. What’s next? Santa Claus might move to the Island from the North Pole?”

The photo from 1934 was taken by Marmaduke Wetherell, who made the fake Nessie after being ridiculed publicly for his search of the monster. It was actually a toy submarine with a sculpted head attached.

Who knows what the Lost Nessie of Australia is, but UMOOT sounds pretty good.

