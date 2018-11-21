The Long Weekend: Where the Fish Are Biting

This video was produced in partnership with Michelin and the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® tire. With a projected 85,000-mile tread life and a 70,000-mile warranty, the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® tire is the perfect tire for any long weekend adventure.

If you haven’t checked out what a near-perfect four-day weekend looks like, here’s the playbook.

After a day of pulse-pounding mountain biking and a day churning miles of hiking through the high alpine, fly fishing is the perfect pause button. On the river, relaxing into the rhythms of a fly rod is a reward in itself – getting a fish on the line is practically a bonus. Either way, you’ll be ready for adventure number four and the final push back to work.

How Fly Fishing Punk Rock Frontman Chuck Ragan Finds Balance

Bass Fishing Tips From East Coast Angler, Nick Honachefsky

Nonstop New Mexico: A Winter Flyfishing Road Trip

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!