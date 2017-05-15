Could This Be The Longest SUP Foil Wave Ever Ridden?

On any given day with proper conditions and a hint of swell, the wave at Chicama, Peru can run for upwards of two kilometers. It’s not always possible to connect all the sections—particularly on a traditional surfboard and even on a SUP surfboard—but add in some extra oomph of hydrodynamics from a foil and wallah, a surfer can coast for upwards of four minutes on a single wave. It’s an impressive sight and here we find proof via paddler Amit Inbar’s experience at South America’s famous left-hand point break.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

