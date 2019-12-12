Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Adrian Ballinger and Carla Perez Climb K2 and Everest Without Supplemental Oxygen

The Milestone: Climber Adrian Ballinger became the fourth American to climb both K2 and Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. In July 2019, Ballinger successfully made the K2 summit, completing his milestone alongside climbing partner Carla Perez, who became the first Latin American woman to achieve the same feat. Despite the K2 season seeing more snowfall than usual, Ballinger and his team accomplished the climb.

Ballinger Says: “K2 in Pakistan is something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid. I decided early on in my climbing career that Pakistan wasn’t a place I wanted to guide because of the risks involved. The mountains are steeper. They have a lot more avalanche, rock-fall, and ice-fall hazards, in general. But there needed to be kind of a goal and a team that felt worth taking the risk. To me, climbing without supplemental oxygen feels many, many times harder. It’s not just the speed you can climb it on summit day, but it’s the day-to-day breakdown that happens to your body without oxygen.”

Perez Says: “It is a great honor and responsibility to be the first woman from the Americas to accomplish this. In Latin America, I have received only love and positivity from people. I feel that this kind of feat helps show others that discipline and dedication pay off and that our options are unlimited—especially for women. Both mountains are the culmination of different aspects of mountaineering. K2 is the quintessential tough mountain in terms of hazards and technicality. Everest is simply the highest, and that means the physical aspect of climbing it without O2 defies what is possible for the human body. Physically, the lack of oxygen, tiredness, and the deterioration of skills was strongest on Everest. Undoubtedly, on K2 I was tired, especially because I was sick with stomach problems, but I was clear in my mind. I walked slowly, totally in control.”

