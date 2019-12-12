Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Alex Honnold and Brad Gobright Make Daunting Free Climb on El Capitan

The Milestone: Honnold returned once again to the place where Free Solo went down. Teaming up with friend Brad Gobright in June 2019, the two climbers made their way for a free ascent of the El Niño route on El Capitan, making them the second pair ever to do it. The climbers finished out after 14 and a half hours. Sadly, Gobright died while climbing in Mexico in November.

Gobright Said: Gobright wrote on Instagram after the pair completed the climb: “We started at 4pm soon after the wall got into the shade and topped out in the beautiful sunrise of this morning. It was a brutal 14.5 hour ascent with six pitches of 5.13, five pitches of 5.12 and plenty of 5.10 and 5.11 pitches. We took the Pineapple Express variation put up by Alex and Sonnie Trotter, which allows all of El Niño to go free. The ascent was full of grunting, groaning and the occasional scream. Alex has done almost no outside climbing this year but still crushed it with only a few falls on the soaking wet 13a pitch at the very top.”

