Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Climber Dani Arnold Sets Free Solo Record on Italy’s Cima Grande

The Milestone: In September 2019, Arnold completed a record free solo climb on Italy’s 1,800-foot Cima Grande mountain. Arnold made the climb in just 46 minutes and 30 seconds, beating the previous record by almost 20 minutes. Arnold now holds free solo speed records on Cima Grande, Grandes Jorasses in France (2018), the Matterhorn in Italy (2015), and Badile in Switzerland (2016).

Arnold Says: “It’s very much a head game,” he told CNN. “All the skills, like the climbing technique and all the endurance, these are basic for me. I spend 200 days per year somewhere in the mountains, of course not always without ropes, but every day is a bit of preparation and training.”

