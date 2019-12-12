Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Jim Reynolds Makes First-Ever Free Solo Up and Down Cerro Fitz Roy

The Milestone: In March 2019, American climber Jim Reynolds did something no one else had ever done before: He completed a 5,000-foot ascent up Cerro Fitz Roy peak in southern Argentina, all without ropes. The free solo climb took Reynolds 15 and a half hours. Reynolds brought along a few key pieces of gear, including climbing shoes, sticky rubber sneakers for easier sections, crampons, and an ice axe for areas near the summit. He summited in six hours and 38 minutes.

Reynolds Says: “It was pretty incredible, really surreal, to be on the summit of Fitz Roy all alone,” he told National Geographic. “I had to try hard here, and as I was down climbing I was just letting out these primal battle screams into the night, just to increase my power and effectiveness. I never felt like I was on the edge of insecurity, but I was screaming to put my full focus and concentration into making that down climb as solid as possible.”

Perez Says: “It is a great honor and responsibility to be the first woman from the Americas to accomplish this. In Latin America, I have received only love and positivity from people. I feel that this kind of feat helps show others that discipline and dedication pay off and that our options are unlimited—especially for women. Both mountains are the culmination of different aspects of mountaineering. K2 is the quintessential tough mountain in terms of hazards and technicality. Everest is simply the highest, and that means the physical aspect of climbing it without O2 defies what is possible for the human body. Physically, the lack of oxygen, tiredness, and the deterioration of skills was strongest on Everest. Undoubtedly, on K2 I was tired, especially because I was sick with stomach problems, but I was clear in my mind. I walked slowly, totally in control.”

