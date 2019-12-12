Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Kami Rita Sherpa Sets Mount Everest Ascent Record

The Milestone: In May 2019, Kami Rita Sherpa made the summit of Mount Everest for the 23rd time. Rita previously set the record in 2018 with 22 climbs. The 49-year-old has summited the mountain almost every year since 1994, the date of his first climb, with the exception of 1996, 2001, 2011, 2014, and 2015, which were due to an earthquake. Along with Everest, Rita has also summited K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse in the past.

Rita Sherpa Says: “It is my profession, but at the same time I am setting new world record for Nepal too,” Rita said to the The Associated Press. “I know Mount Everest very well, having climbed it 22 times, but at the same time I know I may or may not come back. I am like a soldier who leaves behind their wives, children and family to battle for the pride of the country.”

Read more about the milestone here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!