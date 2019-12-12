Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Nims Purja Sets Speed Climbing Record for World’s 14 Tallest Peaks

The Record: As part of his Project Possible campaign, Nims Purja—who took that viral photo of overcrowding on Mount Everest—set an incredible milestone by climbing the 14 tallest peaks in the world in just one climbing season. Purja pulled it off in just 189 days (six months and six days), shattering the previous record by Korean climber Kim Chang-ho. That 2013 record was seven years, 10 months, and six days.

Purja Says: “The world doesn’t even know 95 percent of what happened on these climbs. I climbed mountains without ropes. I climbed mountains doing rescues. I guided people. The story is huge. What I want to tell the world is wait until the feature film comes out in 2021. Everything I have done is backed up in video evidence, because that is who I am.”

Read more about the milestone and our interview with Purja here.

