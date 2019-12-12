Looking Back at the Most Daring Climbing Feats and Records of 2019

Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold Set New El Cap Free Climbing Route

The Milestone: In November 2019, climbers Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell teamed up to put a new free climb on El Capitan, finishing a route Leo Houlding started two decades ago on the peak. The duo completed the route, rated 5.13+, adding another line of history to the peak—where both climbers have set records. (This came after Honnold’s Free Solo accomplishment, and the duo’s Nose speed record on El Cap.)

Caldwell Says: “Nearly 20 years ago, Leo Houlding put up a route that only went halfway up the wall, and then he couldn’t figure out how to climb off of El Cap Tower, and he stopped it there. He called it Passage to Freedom. Since Kevin [Jorgeson] and I spent so much time up there when we were working on the Dawn Wall [which they completed in January 2015], we got really familiar with the features of the wall. We figured out how to link that route to those cracks that we were looking at to make it to the top. Essentially, we were following an aid route called New Dawn. I think we’re actually going to call the complete route Passage to Freedom, though. We’re going to keep Leo’s name.”

