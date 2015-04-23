Lowers: The surf spot where everyone knows your nickname

Crack-of-dawn surfing is the mainstay at Lower Trestles or “Lowers,” as it’s fondly known among the locals.

Situated between Upper Trestles (Uppers) and Middle Trestles (Middles) at San Onofre State Beach in San Diego, California, Lowers is sought out by nearly every kind of surfer out there.

Revered for its consistency, the surf area is flocked to for its summertime high-performance wave, and frequently plays host to a number of pro-surfing competitions, including the upcoming Oakley Lowers Pro.

