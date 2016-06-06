



From the Mag | Skills | Pros in the Know

Six skills you didn’t realize you needed

There are so many aspects of Standup Paddleboarding these days. Don’t be overwhelmed. We decided to talk to some of the industries pros and get their top tips for all of you. Click through and find out what everyone has to say to take your paddling to the next level!

Manage Pre-Race Anxiety SUP fitness guru, Suzie Cooney, shares her best tips for the race day jitters.

The Perfect GoPro Shot Find out how Chuck Patterson consistently takes all of those amazing GoPro shots and how you can do it too.

Live and Paddle on the Road Living life on the road has its ups and downs, no one knows that better then Mike Taveres, check out his road life survival tips.

Plan an Expedition It seems like Mike Simpson only travels by SUP these days, learn the steps from the master how to plan your next SUP trip.

Cross Training for SUP Learn how you can train for any kind of SUP activity from all-around athlete Casi Rynkowski.

Surf Trip Tips Sean Poynter shares his greatest pointers (pun intended) on how to make your SUP Surf trip a full-blown success.

This review originally ran in the 2016 Skills Guide.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!