Making the Great Outdoors Great for Everyone

This article was published in partnership with Eddie Bauer

Accessibility for all has been a long time coming—and it’s coming one trail, bike ride, kayak voyage, and ski trip at a time.

If you’re forced to stay inside, what happens? All you want to do is get out. So, it makes sense that, in the last two years, America’s trails have never seen so many visitors. That’s a good thing, of course. Spending time outside is a boon for physical and mental health, and brings families and communities together. It even encourages people to be better stewards of the planet. “The way to preserve the places we want to explore is to get as many people playing in those places as we can,” says Kristen Elliott, vice president of marketing at Eddie Bauer.

Problem is, access to the outdoors isn’t a level playing field. For too long, it’s been a small group consisting of people without physical disabilities who had the money to get expensive equipment and travel to far-flung destinations. It sure wasn’t racially diverse either, owing to historic discrimination, according to researchers at NC State’s College of Natural Resources. Thankfully, an emphasis on accessibility has galvanized.

Traditionally, accessibility has meant the ability to physically access outdoor spaces. But the term has evolved to include social and economic factors that widen the makeup of who’s on the trail, mountain, or river. Nonprofits and companies are among the changemakers helping to bring diversity to the outdoors in every direction. But the best way to bring equity to the outdoors? To empower everyone who goes out there to be changemakers, too. Here’s how.

Make your fellow travelers feel welcome

If you’re a seasoned adventurer—maybe you’ve summitted your share of grade four mountains or careened down some class five rapids—try to go back to a time when you felt like a newbie. When the equipment was new, when you had to gulp down some apprehension, or weren’t sure how to fit in with the group. That way, if you see a novice out in the wilderness, it’ll allow you to find your kindest self.