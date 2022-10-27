Deep in southern Malawi on a fogged-in, red-dirt trail, a patter of footsteps grows louder. Out of the pea soup, a runner appears, flashes a peace sign and blazes past on the steep downhill. Another runner pops into view and vanishes just as fast. And another. All of them are pushing the final half-mile to the finish line of the Porters Race—the most grueling 25K trail running event you’ve never heard of.

Virtually unknown in the running world, Malawi’s Porters Race features crippling technical terrain and agile racers to match. Even more impressive? Look down. Some local competitors whizzing by are barefoot. Others are armored in beat-up Crocs or flip-flops MacGyvered with chicken wire.

“They’re not used to wearing shoes,” says race coordinator Kondwani Chamwala about many of the Porters Race competitors. “Many of them go barefoot because they just run better that way.” Others, however, simply cannot afford shoes.

Should You Be Running Barefoot? You may be dangerously babying your feet, say minimalist running advocates. Here’s what you need to ... Read article

The route loops up and down the Mulanje Massif, a granite- and jungle-blanketed behemoth rising from the southeastern African plains. Sapitwa, its highest peak, soars 7,500 feet above a smattering of villages. Hyenas loiter on the mountain’s flanks. So do trekkers and adventure seekers drawn to the area. Many of them hire porters from area villages, who tote 100-pound loads up steep trails for their clients. These porters are the backbone of the race, which dates to 1996 when it was a loosely organized, almost entirely shoeless event.

First prize back then was a Sony Walkman cassette player. While the purse is cash prizes these days, many of the 319 runners partaking in this year’s 24th annual Porters Race (revived after a two-year pandemic hiatus) are competing for the pride of simply finishing.