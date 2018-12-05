We don’t know about you, but we reserve our bucket list for adventures that are so far out there that they seem unattainable in the hope that one day, just maybe, we’ll be able to pull them off. The Maldives, an ultra-remote archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean, is a destination that fits that bill. After seeing the edit above of average Joe’s and pro paddler James Casey enjoying themselves in playful reef surf in gin-clear water, a standup paddling boat trip to the Maldives seems not only bucket-list worthy, but necessary.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

