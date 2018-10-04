Mammoth Mountain Gets Their First Snowfall of the Season

Thursday morning, Mammoth Mountain posted three photos of fresh snowfall on their Instagram page. Although they didn’t list the amount fallen and by the looks of it, it appears to be only a dusting, this could in fact be an early sign of that El Niño winter that we all know, love, and hope for.

If you plan on traveling to Mammoth from Southern California this season, make sure you hit all of the attractions off Highway 395. There’s so much to do – everything from haunted ghost towns, free star-sparkling camping zones, top-notch hiking trails and plenty more.

You can also cut the commute so much that you end up feeling like hitting Lake Tahoe … And with the Ikon Pass now including Mammoth and Squaw Valley, why wouldn’t you?

