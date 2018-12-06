According to Mammoth Mountain’s YouTube description for their latest video, “Mammoth Mountain has the most snow in the country right now with almost 9 feet of snow at the summit and more on the way.”

Needless to say, Mammoth Mountain is the place to be right now.

Skiers and snowboarders have been getting out there and enjoying what Mammoth has to offer so far. And keep in mind, the winter has only just begun.

When traveling, make sure to drive at safe speeds and remain extra cautious. All because you’re driving a car with 4WD/AWD and snow tires, doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the fact that rubber slips on ice.

Here’s a list of practical tips for driving on ice and snow.

You know the drill: Be safe, have fun.

